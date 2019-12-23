

BAU 1994-95 batch celebrates reunion

The former students of the 1994-95 session of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh celebrated its second alumni reunion with amid great enthusiasm and festivity on the campus on December 20, 2019.

All students of BAU 1994-95 batch brought out a colourful rally with festoons, placards from university helipad that marched the main streets of the campus.

Later, an annual meeting and cultural programme also held at BAU Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin auditorium. In the cultural programme, agriculture dean Prof Dr M Jahiruddin attended as chief guest while students affairs adviser (acting) Prof Dr AKM Zakir Hossain attended as special guest.

















