

University of Oregon offers ICSP Scholarships at USA

Deadline: 31 Jan 2020 (annual)

Course starts: 2020

Brief description: International students who demonstrate financial need and exceptional merit may apply for the International Cultural Service Programme (ICSP). The ICSP scholarship has a cultural service component which requires students to give presentations about their home country to children, community organizations, and UO students, faculty and staff. Host Institution(s): Oregon University, USA. Field(s) of study: Eligible programmes offered at the University. Number of Scholarships: Not specified.

Target group: International students who demonstrate financial need and exceptional merit. Scholarship value/inclusions/duration: Tuition waiver scholarship ranging from 0 to 15 non resident academic credits per term. The scholarship amount will remain consistent each term. ICSP students agree to complete 80 hours per year of cultural service as required by the programme.

Eligibility: Applicants must be admissible or fully admitted to the University of Oregon. New students must apply for admission to the UO for 2020-21 by 15 January 2020. Applicants cannot be US citizens, US permanent residents, or eligible to receive US federal financial assistance. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and meet the minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA requirement. ICSP students agree to complete 80 hours per year of cultural service as required by the programme.









It is important to visit the official website (link found below) to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Source: https://isss.uoregon.edu/icsp/application



