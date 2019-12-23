

The Hairy Ape staged at JKKNIU

"The Hairy Ape" drama of Eugene Gladstone O'Neill staged at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) by the post graduate students of Theatre and Performance Studies Department. 25 students of the department's fourth batch performed in the play at the premises of university's studio theatre hall.

Mushfikur Rahaman Herock, Lecturer of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, planned and directed the play. "An American playwright's pen has tried to express the contempt for capitalism in the drama, but the reality of the lives of day labour people around the world may be somewhat higher in this drama," said Herock Mushfik. This 55 minutes long play is against the capitalism as part of the Post graduate students' preparation for their MA examinations. Basically "The Hairy Ape" is a modern tragedy by Eugene Gladstone O'Neill.

Praising the brilliant performance of the artistes, the speakers said that through the staging of the world famous play, the students revealed their excellent acting skills. This drama is translated by Md Moniruzzaman and Khurram Hossain.

















