Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:15 AM
Home Sports

Solskjaer defends attitude of absent Paul Pogba

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MANCHESTER, DEC 22: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no issues with Paul Pogba and his desire to regain fitness despite the France World Cup winner's continued absence due to injury.
Pogba has not played for United since 30 September due to a persistent ankle injury, missing 21 games for club and country in that time.
But the 26-year-old has attracted criticism for visiting Dubai and Miami as well as being filmed dancing at his brother's wedding in Paris while he has been rehabilitating.
It has given the impression of someone not doing everything possible to get back to full fitness, but Solskjaer insists it is wide of the mark.
"For me, he is one of the best players in the world. I have always said it and you have seen what he can do on the pitch," he said.




"But he needs to be fit. Everyone is allowed to be injured. I was out for 18 months (as a player). I was at weddings and I was ill and doing other things. I wasn't the best dancer - not as good as Paul definitely."    
The eighth-placed Red Devils could do with the French World Cup winner back on the pitch, as they visit Watford on Sunday.
The fixture also marks the start of a run of seven games in 21 days and there is nothing Solskjaer would like to see more than a fully-fit Pogba.
"He has been out running with the fitness coach, looking over to us in training and there is nothing more disheartening. It's a proper mental test," Solskjaer said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer defends attitude of absent Paul Pogba
Mbappe double keeps leaders PSG's cushion over Marseille
Qatar claims success of WC test
Inter go top with four-goal stroll
Manchester City keep faint title hopes alive
Messi sparkles in Barcelona Christmas stroll
Additional Police Super Mostafizur Rahman, Upazila Chairman of Tongibari Jaglul Haldar
Cricket no longer a gentleman's game


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft