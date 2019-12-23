Solskjaer defends attitude of absent Paul Pogba





Pogba has not played for United since 30 September due to a persistent ankle injury, missing 21 games for club and country in that time.

But the 26-year-old has attracted criticism for visiting Dubai and Miami as well as being filmed dancing at his brother's wedding in Paris while he has been rehabilitating.

It has given the impression of someone not doing everything possible to get back to full fitness, but Solskjaer insists it is wide of the mark.

"For me, he is one of the best players in the world. I have always said it and you have seen what he can do on the pitch," he said.









"But he needs to be fit. Everyone is allowed to be injured. I was out for 18 months (as a player). I was at weddings and I was ill and doing other things. I wasn't the best dancer - not as good as Paul definitely."

The eighth-placed Red Devils could do with the French World Cup winner back on the pitch, as they visit Watford on Sunday.

The fixture also marks the start of a run of seven games in 21 days and there is nothing Solskjaer would like to see more than a fully-fit Pogba.

