Qatar claims success of WC test





Hassan al Thawadi, secretary general of the supreme committee for the World Cup, also insisted the tiny country will be able to handle an influx of huge numbers of supporters and sought to reassure fans used to western culture that they will be made to feel welcome. "Our plans were previously theoretical and today they are being applied on the ground. Overall I think the Club World Cup has been a great success as a test event," Al Thawadi told media in Doha ahead of Saturday's final between Liverpool and Flamengo. -AFP

















