Cricket no longer a gentleman's game





With the stump-mic catching plenty of comments over the last couple of years, several other players have also been found guilty - including skipper Virat Kohli, who was heard using cuss words during the South Africa tour or the banter between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant, among several other instances.

"Cricket is a gentleman's game and should remain as it is," says Tarak Sinha, Pant's childhood coach, adding, "Players should maintain discipline at all times. Even though the foreign match-referees may not understand the meaning of such abuses, they should not be uttered."

Rohit Sharma may be in full form, but he appears to be a repeat offender as he was once heard abusing fellow batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match between India and South Africa. The incident happened when Sharma wanted to take a quick single but Pujara did not comply, to which Sharma abused, "Puji bhaag bh****od."

There are other instances too when things got heated up between members of the Indian cricket team. During the World Cup in England for instance, Team India captain Virat Kohli abused his team for a misfield in one of the matches. A ball that was thrown directly at the stumps was not backed up by a number of fielders, and Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to stop an overthrow. An incensed Kohli could be seen and heard abusing them, "Beh*****d so raha hai waha pe."

In fact, the skipper is often seen angry and animated, marshalling his team whenever they get sloppy or slow.

Earlier this year, former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni also abused teammate Khaleel Ahmed during a drinks break. Dhoni was caught saying, "Khaleel ch**iya" as the player walked on to the pitch with his spikes. Generally known for his cool demeanour, it was a rare sight to see Dhoni get angry!

Incidentally, in his early years, Captain Cool was himself a victim of Ashish Nehra's wrath. In a critical match against Pakistan, when a catch off Afridi's willow was dropped between wicket keeper Dhoni and first slip fielder Rahul Dravid, Nehra could neither control his anger nor his words.















