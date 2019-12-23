Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:15 AM
Pacers make their presence felt in BBPL

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) saw a astonishing rise of the Bangladeshi pacers when the wicket here never was so conducive for them.
Amongst the top 10 wicket-taker at this moment in the tournament, nine was the pacers and only three spinners found their place in top 20. The stat suggested how dominating the pacers were in this tournament.
More surprisingly, surpassing all quality foreign fast bowlers, a Bangladesh pacer-young Mehedi Hasan Rana, who is playing for Chattogram Challengers led the bowling chart with 13 wickets in five matches. His teammate season campaigner Rubel Hossain followed him with eight wickets in six matches.
The Bangladeshi pacers thrived even in high-scoring matches, showing their ability to bowl in pressurized situation. The Bangladeshi pacers rise in this special edition of BPL proved a fact that they could become good weapon if they get proper pitch and care.
While some other Bangladeshi pacers like Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain continued their good work, the rise of the young pacers like Rana and his High Performance (HP) teammate Hasan Mahmud, Mukidul Islam Mugdho was a thing that came as a soothing pleasure for the team management.
Hasan Mahmud and Mugdho though couldn't take wickets in abundance like Rana, they also showed a lot of promise.
Playing for Dhaka Platoon, Hasan so far took four wickets in four matches but said that they took it as healthy completion between them as they want to surpass each other by showing good performance.
Mugdho, the bowler of Rangpur Rangers took three wickets in three matches but his pace drew the most of the attention.
"We, the young players, have the ability to bowl well. The thing that we need to control ourselves and then we can make a difference," Hasan Mahmud said in Chattogram on Sunday.    -BSS


