Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:15 AM
Two high voltage clashes transpire today

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

The last round of Chattogram phase of the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 will commence today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Starry Dhaka Platoons to meet with vigorous Cumilla Warriors in the afternoon while Khulna Tigers faces Rajshahi Kings at night.
Both Platoons and Warriors are occupying four pints by virtue of two wins against as many as defeats. So, the match is very important for the 4th and 5th sides of the point table equally to qualify to the play offs.
In the earlier meet, DPs won by 20 runs after Tamim Iqbal's 78 backed by fifer from Thisara Perera.
Dhaka is full of T20 stars, but most of them are out of form. Tamim's availability is yet to confirm. Pakistan-buy Shahid Afridi seemed a dead coin, Wahab Riaz also failed to impress with the ball. Anamul Haque Bijoy, among local stars, failed with the bat almost in every match. None of their batting all-rounders Ariful Haque and Shovagoto Home could not perform before today's match. This is the area of concern for them.
In the contrary, Captain is the big headache for Cumilla. They elected Sri Lanka origin Dashun Sanaka as their skipper, who along with Kushal Perera returned home to join national camp. CWs however, tented veteran Lankan cricketer Upul Tharanga and South African all-rounder David Weise. Tharanga, possibly will be seen to throw the coin for Cumilla.
In the other match of the day, Khulna will play with Rajshahi. Mushfiqur Rahim led KTs are at the 2nd spot on the table bagging six points with three wins and one defeat while their rivals RRs played only three matches, of which they won twice under the leadership of West Indian genius Andre Russell.
Khulna were flying till their last clash against Sylhet. They defeated table topper Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur before their debacle against Sylhet. Beside Mushfique, they have a mighty local unit combining faces like Shofiul Islam, Mehidy Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Aminul Biplob and Saif Hasan. Handy overseas players Robbie Frylink, Mohammad Amir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rilee Russouw steadied their team balance.
Rajshahi on the other hand, looking strong title claimant with the most devastating opening pair of the tournament. Liton Das mingles with Afghan storm Hazratullah Zazai to open the innings. Alok Kapali, Robi Bopara, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, skipper Andre Russell, Pakistani all-rounder Shoeb Malik along with Irfan Khan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi and Kamrul Islam Rabbi made a brilliant playing eleven. The most pleasing side for them is all of their players are in form.









