Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:15 AM
A good news for the 'not big' federations

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel gave a good news for those federations that are not as big or privileged as cricket or football. The government is trying to build a complete sports complex for these federations.
In the lately concluded South Asian Games, only Cricket and Archery among the privileged sporting disciplines succeed in bringing gold medals or notable success.
A total of 19 gold medals were clinched in different events there. Archery alone brought 10 gold bullions while cricket won two. The other bullions were won by different underprivileged sporting federations.
The State Minister said, "We are willing to build a complete sports complex up for those small federations that are not as privileged as those big federations and are lacking proper training facilities and grounds."
"We already wanted 32 acres of land in Purbachal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works in this regard. If we can get that land we will be able to make our dream come true by providing that needed some support to these least privileged federations."




The Member of Parliament said that they got an alternative plan as well in case the land was not allocated for the purpose. The alternative plan is to use the lands of the old building of National Sports Council (NSC) and the NSC adjoin Gymnasium.




