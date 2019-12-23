

Shakib in Wisden's ODI team of the decade

Recently he has found a place in the Wisden's ODI team of the decade.

Considered as the "Bible of Cricket' Wisden have announced the ODI team of the decade in its website on Saturday and Shakib found his place as an all-rounder as his performance was second to one in the last one decade.

Wisden's team of the decade however consists of six batsmen, four pace bowlers and one all-rounder.

Shakib has played 131 ODIs in the last decade scoring 4276 runs and taking 177 wicket. He was one of the leading performers in this year's World Cup. India has three players in Wisden team of the decade while Australia and South Africa have two player.



Wisden ODI team of the decade: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jos Butler, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Trent Bolt.

A decade of performance: Rohit Sharma,-India, Match-159, Run-8816, Average-53.50 David Warner, Australia, Match-109, Run-4884, Average-47.88

Virat Kohli, India, Match-226, Run-11040, Average-60.65

AB de Villiers, South Africa, Match-135, run-6485, average-64.20

Jos Buttler, England, Match-112, Run-3873, Average-40.88

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India, Match-196, Run-5640, Average-50.35

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, Match-131, Run-4276, Average-38.87, Wicket-177, Average-30.15

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka, Match-162, Wicket-248, Average - 28.74

Mitchell Starc, Australia, Match-85, Wicket-172, Average - 20.99

Trent Boult, New Zealand, Match-89, Wicket-164, Average - 25.06









Dale Steyn, South Africa, Match-90, Wicket-145, Average - 24.80. -BSS





