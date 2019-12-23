Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:14 AM
Home Sports

Shakib in Wisden's ODI team of the decade

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Shakib in Wisden's ODI team of the decade

Shakib in Wisden's ODI team of the decade

Shakib Al Hasan may be away of cricket as he has been service a two-year ban with one year of that suspended imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches but that didn't take the gloss of from what he achieved throughout his career.
Recently he has found a place in the Wisden's ODI team of the decade.
Considered as the "Bible of Cricket' Wisden have announced the ODI team of the decade in its website on Saturday and Shakib found his place as an all-rounder as his performance was second to one in the last one decade.
Wisden's team of the decade however consists of six batsmen, four pace bowlers and one all-rounder.
Shakib has played 131 ODIs in the last decade scoring 4276 runs and taking 177 wicket. He was one of the leading performers in this year's World Cup. India has three players in Wisden team of the decade while Australia and South Africa have two player.

Wisden ODI team of the decade: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jos Butler, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Trent Bolt.
A decade of performance: Rohit Sharma,-India, Match-159, Run-8816, Average-53.50 David Warner, Australia, Match-109, Run-4884, Average-47.88
Virat Kohli, India, Match-226, Run-11040, Average-60.65
AB de Villiers, South Africa, Match-135, run-6485, average-64.20
Jos Buttler, England, Match-112, Run-3873, Average-40.88
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India, Match-196, Run-5640, Average-50.35
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, Match-131, Run-4276, Average-38.87, Wicket-177, Average-30.15
Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka, Match-162, Wicket-248, Average - 28.74
Mitchell Starc, Australia, Match-85, Wicket-172, Average - 20.99
Trent Boult, New Zealand, Match-89, Wicket-164, Average - 25.06




Dale Steyn, South Africa, Match-90, Wicket-145, Average - 24.80.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer defends attitude of absent Paul Pogba
Mbappe double keeps leaders PSG's cushion over Marseille
Qatar claims success of WC test
Inter go top with four-goal stroll
Manchester City keep faint title hopes alive
Messi sparkles in Barcelona Christmas stroll
Additional Police Super Mostafizur Rahman, Upazila Chairman of Tongibari Jaglul Haldar
Cricket no longer a gentleman's game


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft