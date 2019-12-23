Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Business

Etihad, Kuwait Airways sign codeshare agreement

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ABU DHABI, Dec 22: Etihad will place its 'EY' code on 3 Kuwait Airways routes to Kuwait, Iraq and Bangladesh.
UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, and Kuwaiti flag carrier, Kuwait Airways, have signed a codeshare partnership on selected services on bookings effective 22 December 2019, for travel from 5 January, 2020.
Subject to regulatory approvals, Etihad will place its 'EY' code on Kuwait Airways operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Najaf and Dhaka.
 In turn, Kuwait Airways will place its 'KU' code on Etihad flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Casablanca, Rabat, Khartoum, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Male in the Maldives, and Mahe in the Seychelles.
Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This is a great first step in what we hope will be a mutually beneficial and growing relationship between Kuwait Airways. The joint network and product advantages of our codeshare collaboration with Kuwait Airways will create tangible benefits for our customers. Kamel Al-Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Airways, said: "We welcome Etihad as a codeshare partner. This new partnership will bring enhanced connectivity and increased convenience to our customers.
 "The agreement will support Kuwait Airways and Etihad operations between our two capital cities and provide more travel options beyond both gateways. The codeshare partnership will give customers the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, guaranteeing a seamless experience throughout their entire journey. Passengers and travel agents will be able to book directly on these flights through our website and agents' reservations systems."    -Khaleej Times

 Etihad Airways currently operates five return daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, and Kuwait Airways serves Abu Dhabi with a daily service.    -Khaleej Times


