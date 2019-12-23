Video
SriLankan Airlines, Gulf Air ink codeshare agreement

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Dec 21: The codeshare agreement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two airlines.
SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have entered into a codeshare partnership with effect from 18th December 2019, significantly enhancing the travel options of their respective valued customers.
Under this agreement, SriLankan Airlines will place its 'UL' code on Gulf Air's flights from Bahrain to Colombo, the Greek capital Athens and Larnaca in Cyprus.Gulf Air will in turn place its 'GF' code on SriLankan Airlines' flights from Colombo to Bahrain.
He also added: "With our strong network in the Europe and North Africa, SriLankan Airlines can now offer more destinations to their passengers through our flights with one stop in our fast and efficient hub, Bahrain International Airport".
The codeshare agreement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two airlines and is also intended to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations of Sri Lanka and Bahrain.
SriLankan is a member of the oneworld global airline partnership, which connects travellers to over 1,000 cities in 160 countries through its oneworld world-class airlines. It is firmly established as one of the leading airlines in the Indian Ocean region, being the largest carriers to both Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and the largest foreign airline in India, with its hub in Colombo.    -Khaleej Times


