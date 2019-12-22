Work to retain people’s trust





Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday made a call to Awami League (AL) leaders and workers to put the party on a strong footing and play a more responsible role for the betterment of the people so that it (AL) can retain the confidence and trust of the people. She came up with the call while delivering her introductory speech in the second session of the ruling party's 21st National Council at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader placed the organizational report in the session while Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud conducted it.Addressing the session, Sheikh Hasina asked the AL leaders and workers to continue working for the welfare of the people and the country, rising above the personal hopes and desires."Bangladesh Awami League has been able to earn confidence and trust of the people as they know their lot is changed when the party comes to power," she said.The Prime Minister said Awami League has changed the lot of the people by struggling against those who played ducks and drakes with the fate of the people for 29 years.Paying tributes to Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina said the Father of the Nation dedicated his entire life for changing the lot of the Bangalee nation and putting the country in a dignified position in the world by establishing it as developed and prosperous one. Noting that the Awami League has been pursuing the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, "All should cherish the ideology and follow it."Sheikh Hasina said after the killing of Bangabandhu, the politics of coup, killing and conspiracies started in the country where 'curfew democracy' was imposed eliminating democracy.The Prime Minister said the people of the country for the first time realised, after the Awami League assumed office, that they can get services of the government and it can ensure welfare of the people and change their lot."Those who grabbed power illegally by violating the constitution were busy with changing their own fortunes and they did not think about the people's welfare," she said.Sheikh Hasina said the military dictators destroyed the society by initiating the loan default culture and unleashing militancy, drug peddling and corruption and handing over arms to the meritorious students.