10 AL leaders get promotion  





After being elected AL President again, Sheikh Hasina taking consent of the councillors gave the promotions for the next three years.

Of the promoted leaders, influential transport labour leader Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister, outgoing joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman were inducted in the new presidium.

Information Minister and outgoing Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud and Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were promoted to Joint Secretary post while Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni - retained their Joint Secretary posts.

Outgoing central working committee members SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam were promoted as organising secretaries while Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan retained their organising secretary posts. Now, there are three vacant posts in the organising secretary category.

Barrister Biplob Barua was promoted to Office Secretary from deputy office secretary.

Influential lawyer leader Adv Kazi Nazibullah Hiru was promoted to Law Affairs Secretary and Meher Afroz Chumki to Women Affairs Secretary from the outgoing central working committee members.

They were reelected to serve the party in the second session of the 21st national council of the ruling party held at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday.















