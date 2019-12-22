Hasina reelected AL President, Quader Gen Secy uncontested



Senior leaders of Awami League greeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on their re-election as AL President and General Secretary. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They were reelected to serve the party for the next three years in the second session of the 21st national council of the ruling party held at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday.

All of the Presidium and Advisory Council members of the outgoing committee have retained their posts in the new the committee.

Influential transport labour leader Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister, outgoing joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman were inducted in the new presidium.

Information Minister and outgoing committee's Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud and Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were promoted to joint secretary post while Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni - retained their joint secretary posts.

Outgoing Organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan retained their posts while outgoing central committee members SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam have been promoted as organising secretaries. Now, there are three vacant posts in the organising secretary category.

Office secretary of the outgoing committee Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap has been made publicity and publication secretary of the new committee while Barrister Biplob Barua has been promoted to the post of office secretary from deputy office secretary.

The outgoing committee's central members Adv Kazi Nazibullah Hiru and Meher Afroz Chumki have been made law affairs and women affairs secretaries in the new committee respectively.

Shammi Akter, Delwar Hossain, Engineer Abdus Sabur, Mrinal Kanti Das, Harunur Rashid, Asim Kumar Ukil, Shamsunnahar Chapa, Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Faridunnahar Laily and Sujit Roy Nandi retained their secretariat posts for International Affairs, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Liberation War Affairs, Youth and Sports, Cultural Affairs, Education and Human Resources, Health and Population Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Relief and Social Welfare respectively.

In the council, the number of advisory council members was increased to 51 from 41. AL President Sheikh Hasina said 41 advisors will retain their posts while the names of the 10 others will be announces later.

She said the names for the other remaining posts of the central committee will be announced later after discussion.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoped that full committee will be formed within a few days.

In the council, the party abolished the posts of assistant secretaries.

In the second session of the council, AL Presidium Member Adv Abdul Matin Khasru proposed Sheikh Hasina's name as the President, while Presidium Member Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya seconded it.

The name of Quader was proposed as AL General Secretary by Jahangir Kabir Nanak which was supported by Abdur Rahman.

Three-member Election Commission Chairman Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun declared Sheikh Hasina reelected as the AL President and Obaidul Quader as General Secretary as nobody contested for the posts.

Other members of the commission are Dr Mashiur Rahman and Prof Saidur Rahman.

After the announcement of the new committee, the Prime Minister greeted the AL leaders and workers for reelecting her as the party president and urged them to work sincerely for further strengthening the organization.

Sheikh Hasina said: "I have been leading the party for the last 38 years. So, you (the councillors) would have to consider my age (in the future)."

The AL President sought blessings from all in running the party as their (councillors) aspirations.

Later, the party leaders greeted Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader with flower bouquets.

Sheikh Hasina also congratulated Obaidul Quader on his reelection as the party General Secretary.















Sheikh Hasina, daughter of the Father of the Nation, has been elected the Awami League President for nine straight times from 1981 while Obaidul Quader the General Secretary unanimously for the second consecutive term.They were reelected to serve the party for the next three years in the second session of the 21st national council of the ruling party held at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday.All of the Presidium and Advisory Council members of the outgoing committee have retained their posts in the new the committee.Influential transport labour leader Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister, outgoing joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman were inducted in the new presidium.Information Minister and outgoing committee's Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud and Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were promoted to joint secretary post while Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni - retained their joint secretary posts.Outgoing Organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan retained their posts while outgoing central committee members SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam have been promoted as organising secretaries. Now, there are three vacant posts in the organising secretary category.Office secretary of the outgoing committee Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap has been made publicity and publication secretary of the new committee while Barrister Biplob Barua has been promoted to the post of office secretary from deputy office secretary.The outgoing committee's central members Adv Kazi Nazibullah Hiru and Meher Afroz Chumki have been made law affairs and women affairs secretaries in the new committee respectively.Shammi Akter, Delwar Hossain, Engineer Abdus Sabur, Mrinal Kanti Das, Harunur Rashid, Asim Kumar Ukil, Shamsunnahar Chapa, Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Faridunnahar Laily and Sujit Roy Nandi retained their secretariat posts for International Affairs, Forest and Environment, Science and Technology, Liberation War Affairs, Youth and Sports, Cultural Affairs, Education and Human Resources, Health and Population Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Relief and Social Welfare respectively.In the council, the number of advisory council members was increased to 51 from 41. AL President Sheikh Hasina said 41 advisors will retain their posts while the names of the 10 others will be announces later.She said the names for the other remaining posts of the central committee will be announced later after discussion.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoped that full committee will be formed within a few days.In the council, the party abolished the posts of assistant secretaries.In the second session of the council, AL Presidium Member Adv Abdul Matin Khasru proposed Sheikh Hasina's name as the President, while Presidium Member Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya seconded it.The name of Quader was proposed as AL General Secretary by Jahangir Kabir Nanak which was supported by Abdur Rahman.Three-member Election Commission Chairman Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun declared Sheikh Hasina reelected as the AL President and Obaidul Quader as General Secretary as nobody contested for the posts.Other members of the commission are Dr Mashiur Rahman and Prof Saidur Rahman.After the announcement of the new committee, the Prime Minister greeted the AL leaders and workers for reelecting her as the party president and urged them to work sincerely for further strengthening the organization.Sheikh Hasina said: "I have been leading the party for the last 38 years. So, you (the councillors) would have to consider my age (in the future)."The AL President sought blessings from all in running the party as their (councillors) aspirations.Later, the party leaders greeted Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader with flower bouquets.Sheikh Hasina also congratulated Obaidul Quader on his reelection as the party General Secretary.