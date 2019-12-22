Woman strangled in Chattogram

A woman was strangulated to death at her residence in Bondortila area under EPZ police station in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jesmin Akhtar, 24, wife of Abdur Razzak. She married Abdur after her first husband's death.

The woman was suffocated to death with a pillow, said officer-in-charge (investigation) of EPZ police station Md Osman Gani adding that her husband is being interrogated in this regard.

Locals alleged said that Abdur Razzak murdered his wife when she was asleep.

Razzak reportedly confessed to his crime during interrogation after police detained him on suspicion. -UNB



