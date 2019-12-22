2 Bangladeshis killed in KSA road crash

Two Bangladeshis were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Sajjad Ahmed Saju, son of Abdul Baten of Langolbond Bajurbag area of Narayanganj Bondor upazila and Mesbah Uddin Fahim, son of Salauddin of Kolabag of the same upazila .

Farabi Fahad , younger brother of Fahim and also a Saudi expatriate, said the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying the victims overturned on their way to Jeddah from Madinah.

Three others - Motiur, Hanifa and Selim- were also injured in the accident. They also hail from Bondor upazila. -UNB







