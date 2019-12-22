Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:27 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Back Page

Keraniganj factory fire death toll climbs to 22

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

The death toll from the deadly plastic factory fire rose to 22 as another victim succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sahajul Islam Saju, 19, son of Nazrul Islam of Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram.
Saju was being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 70 percent burns and died at 6:30am, said Partha Sankar Pal, residential physician of DMCH.
The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others on December 11. Saju had been working in the factory for the last four years.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law
Hundreds arrested in India during days of protests over citizenship law
Woman strangled in Chattogram
2 Bangladeshis killed in KSA road crash
Keraniganj factory fire death toll climbs to 22
AL posts await more changes, says Quader
Two Rohingya Yaba traders killed in 'gunfight'
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft