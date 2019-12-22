Keraniganj factory fire death toll climbs to 22

The death toll from the deadly plastic factory fire rose to 22 as another victim succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sahajul Islam Saju, 19, son of Nazrul Islam of Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram.

Saju was being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 70 percent burns and died at 6:30am, said Partha Sankar Pal, residential physician of DMCH.

The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others on December 11. Saju had been working in the factory for the last four years. -UNB







