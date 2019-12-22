Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
AL posts await more changes, says Quader

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Newly elected general secretary of Awami League Obaidul Quader on Saturday said there will be more changes in the party posts of those being held ministers.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remark while addressing a press conference at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office.
Mentioning that many ministers did not accept any party post, Quader said such an initiative was taken for their convenience.
While giving his reaction after being elected Awami League general secretary for the second term, the minister said," There's a lot of work left for Awami League as a party. We need to get united to face the challenges that lie ahead."
"We've to fulfill our promises of transforming villages into towns and providing work to unemployed members of each family as we campaigned before the election," he added.
Quader said he will come up with a detailed reaction on the national council later at a press conference.




Jahangir Kabir Nanak, who became a presidium member of the ruling party from the post of joint general secretary, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the joint general secretary of the new committee, were present on the occasion.    -UNB


