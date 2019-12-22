Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
Home Back Page

Two Rohingya Yaba traders killed in 'gunfight'

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, Dec 21: Two alleged Rohingya drug traders were killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Nalbonia under Ukhiya upazila of the district early Saturday.
The deceased are Md Siddique, 30, and Md Shahjahan, 36, of Balukhali Rohingya Camp in the upazila.
BGB Commander Lt Col Ali Hayder Azad said a team of border guards stopped a gang of drug traders while they were crossing the Naf River at Nalbonia point with a large Yaba consignment at around 5am.
Sensing the danger, Yaba traders opened fire, prompting the BGB men to retaliate. During the gunfight, two Rohingya drug traders were shot, the BGB commander said, adding that the injured were taken to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead.





