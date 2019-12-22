Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
Back Page

AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

BNP on Saturday alleged that the nation has got frustrated over the 21st council of ruling Awami League as no direction came from it for the 'restoration' of democracy and resolve the country's problems.
"Awami League has been working for a decade to restore one-party governing system by ignoring the Constitution amid lack of democracy…the nation has an expectation that Awami League's council will show a path for the restoration of democracy, but it didn't happen. So, the nation has become frustrated," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a milad mahfil at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.
The BNP leader said the ruling party also failed to give any direction from its council for the country's economic, social and political development, and resolve the persisting crisis.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been reelected as the President of Bangladesh Awami League while Obaidul Quader its general secretary at the second-day session of the two-day national council of the Awami League at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday.
Fakhrul said Awami League's council only showered praises on a person and a party instead of focusing on the national issues. "Unfortunately, they're moving ahead with their goal to restore one-party rule ignoring people's desire for democracy." Asked when BNP may hold its council, he said they are facing carious problems in carrying out normal political activities due to adverse political situation and for lack of democratic space.
He said their party could not hold councils at many places, including in different districts and upazilas, due to obstruction.
"We're not allowed to hold councils at district and upazila levels. Amid such a situation, we're working. We're reorganising our organisation, and we'll try to complete it as soon as possible, and then we'll try to hold our council."
Fakhrul criticised the some ministers for their comments blaming BNP-Jamaat for the errors in the list of Razakars, saying it is a strategy of the ruling party to shift blame onto others to hide their own failures.  The BNP leader said the ruling party committed the biggest offence by destroying people's desire for a building a democratic Bangladesh and establishing a non-discriminatory economy.
Earlier, Fakhrul along with party's some leaders and activists joined a milad mahfil seeking salvation of departed soul of BNP chairperson's adviser Kabir Murad.    -UNB


