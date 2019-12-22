Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:27 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Back Page

Country shivers in cold snap

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Many children are hospitalised with cold-related diseases like pneumonia, fever and breathing problems amid a cold spell sweeping across the country. The photo was taken from Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

Many children are hospitalised with cold-related diseases like pneumonia, fever and breathing problems amid a cold spell sweeping across the country. The photo was taken from Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

A biting cold spell continues to sweep across northern Bangladesh and a few other parts of the country although mercury readings point to an end to a cold wave.
The weather is increasingly disrupting more lives as the number of patients, mostly children and the elderly, suffering from cold-related ailments at hospitals begins to mount.
Dhaka, like many other districts of the country, did not witness any sunlight on Saturday. Flights and river communication have been disrupted by dense fog.
The temperature is set to remain largely unchanged throughout the day, barring a slight increase in the mercury levels during daytime, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The country's lowest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in Jashore, up from the 8.4 degree Celsius recorded in Chuadanga a day earlier.
The temperature in Dhaka plummeted to 12.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, compared with the previous day's 13.4 degree Celsius.
A cold wave is said to occur when the mercury drops below 10 degree Celsius. By that measure, the cold wave that had been gripping the country the last few days has passed.
But strong winds in the north-west along fog and a rise in the concentration of water vapour in the air is causing cooler temperatures, said Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.
"This kind of weather is very normal at this time of the year. The intensity of the cold is likely to last another two days even with a slight increase in temperature."
Air traffic at the international airports in Dhaka and Chattogram was suspended for four hours on Saturday morning as thick fog covered the country's two major cities.




According to Dr Ayesha Akhter of the DGHS' Health Emergency Operations and Control Room , hospitals across the country are treating a growing number of patients with cold-related illnesses.
Over 6,000 patients have received treatment for diarrhoea at hospitals over the last three days while others suffered from respiratory infections, eye inflammation and skin diseases.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law
Hundreds arrested in India during days of protests over citizenship law
Woman strangled in Chattogram
2 Bangladeshis killed in KSA road crash
Keraniganj factory fire death toll climbs to 22
AL posts await more changes, says Quader
Two Rohingya Yaba traders killed in 'gunfight'
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft