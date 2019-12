AL forms ALPB, Local Government Nomination Board

The nine-member Awami League Parliamentary Board (ALPB) and 17-member Local Government Nomination Board were announced in the second session of the party's 21st council held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the names of the members of the two boards.

The ALPB members are Sheikh Hasina, Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Obaidul Quader and Rashidul Alam.

The members of the Local Government Nomination Board are Sheikh Hasina, Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Kazi Zafarullah, Mohammed Nasim, Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Obaidul Quader, Md Rashidul Alam, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni , Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap.

















