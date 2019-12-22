Woman held while 'selling toddler'





The arrestee was identified as Bakuli Begum, wife of Shahidul Islam Khan.

Ziaul Ahsan, officer-in-charge of Wazirpur Police Station, said tipped-off that a woman is trying to sell a child police raided the village and rescued the kid.









The baby was handed over to Union Parishad Member Nurul Haque Sardar, he added.

During interrogation Bakuli said Faruk Hossain, one of her relatives, collected the child from Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and gave it to her.

Later, she also claimed that Faruk adopted the kid from one Jamal Khan of Mogor village in Nolchhity upazila in Jhalakathi, the OC added.

