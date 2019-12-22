Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:27 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home City News

Sylhet village faces erosion threat

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

SYLHET, Dec 21: Residents of Bhatidihi village and some adjoining areas in Kanaighat upazila sadar union are at the risk of losing their homesteads as receding water level of Surma River has triggered erosion.
Villagers say a number of houses will be lost to erosion if preventive measures are not taken immediately.
Parts of the Umarganj Surma dyke are caving in on regular basis as the water level is going down. Villagers cross the high-risk dyke daily to go to markets and educational institutions.
The dyke might break down in monsoon and cause the flooding of hundreds of houses if no step is taken to repair it, locals said.
Arable land and houses are being lost to erosion and villagers are seeking prompt steps from the administration to protect them.
Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Bariul Karim Khan visited the spot on Friday. He informed Sylhet Water Development Board (WDB) about the situation.




WDB officials assured the UNO that they will take action after visiting the affected areas.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman held while 'selling toddler'
Sylhet village faces erosion threat
Unsold onions worry Khulna TCB
Shat Gombuj Mosque abuzz with tourists
Four held with 11,000 Yaba pills in capital
Frontline fighting not enough to be a freedom fighter?
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Ajgara Bazar Massacre: Who remembers?


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft