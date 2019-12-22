Shat Gombuj Mosque abuzz with tourists





The mosque, declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO, is believed to have been built more than 600 years ago by Khan Jahan Ali.

Although the magnificent architectural site draws visitors throughout the year, the number of tourists increases from December to March.

Many people came here to hang out with their families.

Tourists expressed satisfaction after visiting the site. Some of them said that everyone should visit this place at least once.

Selim Hossain, who came from Bogura, said he brought his family members on the weekend.









"The architectural beauty of the mosque really impressed us. Everyone should come here," he said.

Bagerhat Archaeological Department Custodian Md Golam Ferdous said historical and cultural sites here are drawing more visitors than before. "This shows the people's growing interest in the historical mosque," he said. -UNB



