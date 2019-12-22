Four held with 11,000 Yaba pills in capital

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four suspected drug dealers with 11,000 Yaba pills from Sonir Akhra area of the capital on Friday night.

The arrestees are Md Abu Shahad Hossain, 35, Abed Hossain, 36, Md Mizan, 29, and Md Bappi, 35, RAB said in a press release.

Members of Rab-2 searched a 'Syhamoli Paribahan' bus from Cox's Bazar around 7:20pm and found the contraband concealed in cork sheet box.

Later, RAB arrested the men for their suspected involvement in the smuggling. -UNB











