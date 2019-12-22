RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay



Workers of Top Jeans Ltd, a garment factory, have blocked Abdullahpur Road at Uttara in the capital on Saturday to press home their demands, including due wages and other allowances. photo: observer

Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers began pouring onto the street in protest around 11:00am on Saturday.

The protesters later cleared the road around 3:30pm after police promised to take up their demands with the factory's owners.

"More than 400 workers occupied the road in front of the Polwel Super Market from 11:00am, obstructing traffic on both sides of the road," said DMP (Traffic North) airport zone Assistant Commissioner Sachin Moulik said.

-bdnews24.com

















