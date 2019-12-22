Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:26 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home City News

RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Workers of Top Jeans Ltd, a garment factory, have blocked Abdullahpur Road at Uttara in the capital on Saturday to press home their demands, including due wages and other allowances. photo: observer

Workers of Top Jeans Ltd, a garment factory, have blocked Abdullahpur Road at Uttara in the capital on Saturday to press home their demands, including due wages and other allowances. photo: observer

Workers of 'Top Jeans Ltd' have blocked Abdullahpur Road in city's Uttara to press home various demands, including back pay and other allowances.
Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers began pouring onto the street in protest around 11:00am on Saturday.
The protesters later cleared the road around 3:30pm after police promised to take up their demands with the factory's owners.
"More than 400 workers occupied the road in front of the Polwel Super Market from 11:00am, obstructing traffic on both sides of the road," said DMP (Traffic North) airport zone Assistant Commissioner Sachin Moulik said.
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman held while 'selling toddler'
Sylhet village faces erosion threat
Unsold onions worry Khulna TCB
Shat Gombuj Mosque abuzz with tourists
Four held with 11,000 Yaba pills in capital
Frontline fighting not enough to be a freedom fighter?
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Ajgara Bazar Massacre: Who remembers?


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft