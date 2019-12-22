

Back-to-back fire raises alarm



Earlier this year, experts at a workshop organized by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) stated that the majority of buildings in Dhaka suffer from a fundamental design flaw: The lack of a fire-escape. This cannot be the norm moving forward. For Bangladesh for developing as a nation it must prioritise the safety of its citizens and ensuring proper fire safety is one of the cornerstones for ensuring that. The recent two fire incidents in Keraniganj and Gazipur in a short span of time once again highlights the need for proper safety precautions in the thousands of structures-especially makeshift factories and small workshops - sprawled across Dhaka's urban landscape. It is unfortunate that, despite the numerous fires that have wreaked havoc on the capital city over the past year or so, we yet remain ill-prepared and unresponsive in the face of fire incidents.Safety needs to be prioritised where it's needed the most. Schools, colleges and universities have to be inspected by fire service officials of each locality to record existing measures and suggest proper equipments and recommendations. From the side of the two city corporations, any apartment block lacking proper fire emergency features will need to be strictly monitored and addressed.Since major cities in the country are expanding, moves to ensure fire safety has to be stringent s in case of non-compliance. The city wards can start the first step in raising awareness by distributing leaflets, marking out the important steps in case of a fire related incident; also, ward commissioners, with help from local people, can set up small reservoirs of water which can be used both for accidents or to tackle water shortage.Most importantly, the owners of these chemical and plastic warehouses and factories are not ready to accept the obvious risk that the existence of such large quantities of flammable materials inside a congested residential area poses. The fire service department's recommendations to relocate chemical stores and shops from the residential areas to a safer place have gone unheeded. The fire service survey also found that poor building structures, narrow roads, negligible fire safety measures and the lack of natural sources of water make it even more challenging for fire-fighters to control the flames. It is high time that the factory owners and neighbourhood people work with the fire service to make their localities free from fire hazards. As a matter of fact what is needed is for Dhaka city to undergo a complete makeover so that its buildings and structures meet the criteria for ensuring proper fire safety.Earlier this year, experts at a workshop organized by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) stated that the majority of buildings in Dhaka suffer from a fundamental design flaw: The lack of a fire-escape. This cannot be the norm moving forward. For Bangladesh for developing as a nation it must prioritise the safety of its citizens and ensuring proper fire safety is one of the cornerstones for ensuring that.