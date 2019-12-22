Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:26 PM
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Being compassionate towards AIDS patients

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir

Social stigma towards HIV or AIDS affected people is very inhumane. Folk consider the patience of AIDS is morally decayed, that's why they are punished with the death-causing diseases or they should be punished. People separate themselves from the affected people which hurt the affected people more than their illness. Instead of getting mental support and compassion, they become the subject of judgment.
People should know that HIV-positive does not mean that affected man or woman was engaged in an unfair physical relationship but it poses other causes.
People can't become infected with HIV through ordinary contact. That means someone can't catch HIV or AIDS by hugging or shaking hands with someone who has the infection. HIV isn't spread through the air, water or insect bites.
Disrespectful and dehumanizing words should not be uttered.




It is expected to be more tolerant and compassionate towards them rather being peevish. It must be kept in one's mind that people with AIDS are also human.

Abdullah Al Rashed
University of Dhaka



