

Prospect of agriproduct export

Agriculture is the single most important sector of our economy. It is the major source of livelihood in the rural areas, where almost 80 per cent of the population live; about 47 per cent of the labour force is employed in agriculture. Although its share is alarmingly declining, agriculture (crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry) accounts for one third of GDP and agricultural products constitute 32 per cent of the total value of exports.



The crop sector, in particular food crops (mainly rice and wheat), plays a dominant role and represents about 76 per cent of the value added in agriculture, although the share of non-crop agriculture, particularly livestock and fisheries, has increased steadily in recent years. Rice is the predominant crop, covering 75 per cent of the cropped area and accounting for 70 per cent of the value of crop output.



While Bangladesh is a net agricultural importer, it has also been successful in exporting high-value products such as shrimp, sea fish, fruit, vegetables, and processed foods as there is high demand for such items from non-resident Bangladeshis as well as foreigners. We can capitalise on the opportunity to raise export of agricultural products through low production cost, which is made possible by availability of cheap labour. Bangladesh also has a favourable agro-climatic zone, which is ideal for producing many kinds of horticultural and agriproducts.



The disclosed data stated that Bangladesh received all-time high earnings from agricultural product exports in the just-passed fiscal year (FY), 2018-19, riding on processed food shipments. Business insiders have lauded this to massive development in 'compliance issues' of the country which put a positive impact on export receipts. The country bagged $909 million, 35 per cent up from that of FY '18, by exporting processed items like vegetable, betel leaf, tea, dry food, tobacco, fruit and foliage.



According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), earnings from farm produce in FY '19 are 28 per cent higher than the $711 million target. Dry and other processed food items fetched 77 per cent or $700 million of the total earnings. Bangladesh usually exports more than 700 items, including garments, jute and jute goods, frozen fish, leather and leather goods, pharmaceuticals, plastic, furniture, ceramics, handicrafts, light-engineering products, mainly bicycle, and agricultural products like vegetables and fruits.



It is true that the European Union member countries banned the import of six Bangladeshi items in 2014, claiming the presence of unexpected elements in them. Following the ban, Bangladesh took a hard line and started executing rules and regulations properly. It even stopped exporting farmed produce like pointed gourd, teasel gourd and betel leaf to bring checks and balances in the market. The EPB is also working to diversify both products and markets and diversified items continue to grow.



Since Bangladesh is an agricultural country, the opportunity is unlimited in tapping the export potentiality due to availability of the raw materials. While a huge amount of crops are being wasted due to lack of processing and supply chain, it can be reduced through establishment of a strong processing industry and export the same.



In Bangladesh, post harvest damage is a threat to the sector--which brings woes to the farmers. According to the sectoral people, the post harvesting losses of the sector stood at about Tk 300 billion per annum. Bangladesh has potentials to improve agro-processing, which can raise food growers' income and reduce post harvest losses. While rural economy can be boosted significantly as the people can set up small and medium size enterprises across the country.



Food safety and packaging are still a major impediment to further growth of agro-product sector, these could be overcome by adopting latest technologies, which can accelerate this growth momentum further. However, Bangladesh does not have the testing lab facilities for getting recognition to enter into the global market, it is another big challenge to meet the international standard requirement. It takes time and spends a lot of money to get testing certification from other countries. So, the government has to ensure lab testing facilities to the processors.



There is huge demand of Bangladeshi good across the globe as price and quality of goods is very attractive to the consumers. Non-tariff barriers are the great challenge for Bangladesh with neighbouring countries such as India and Nepal. There are huge demands of Bangladeshi goods in European countries, especially in the United Kingdom, where there are about 14,000 restaurants, those use Bangladeshi products and consume our foods. Similar Bengali community kitchen markets and restaurants are available in many countries of the world and there is a hefty demand of Bangladeshi agro-products.



While Gulf countries are the prime markets as there are huge Bangladeshi expatriates in those countries with huge Muslims inhabitants itself and the market of agro-processing products is increasing very fast both in domestic and export markets. This is because of quality and reasonable prices of goods.



However, a good number of chain supermarkets have been set up in major cities and towns of our country considering market demand of the consumers and these markets have a huge number of regular buyers. Most of the shops in these markets are ensuring quality goods, services and charging reasonable market prices and due to this reason, it is expanding rapidly in the suburb areas. It is a big potential market of agro-product.



Agriculture is widespread and many people might take to this sector with a modern, business mind. Bangladesh has enormous opportunities in agro-based industries because of several factors. The shifting of domestic demand -- away from food grains and towards high-value agricultural products, including fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, and dairy products is perhaps the singles most important source of agricultural diversification, value addition, and agri-business.



The emerging agri-business opportunities invite more investors. The new generation of educated people, with interests in villages and rural areas, can make a difference by engaging in agro-based industry. Crucially, corporate conglomerates can play a vital role in achieving agricultural sustainability. Government has an export incentive policy for non-traditional food and non-food items and the agriproduct exporter can take this lucrative incentive chance.



In the agro-processing sector, the value addition is very high as the raw materials are fully from the local sources. So, making the sector strong will help Bangladesh to reduce dependency on few particular sectors and to diversify export goods. But the sector has to concentrate on quality development and exploring new markets--key to increase market share globally. Product diversification can be done by utilizing different crops which are produced abundantly in Bangladesh such as jackfruit, pineapple, banana and guava as these products have surplus production in the country.



If the government provides policy supports and testing facility required to for ensures standard to reach the global standard. Bangladesh will be able to reach $1 billion earning mark by 2020. Meanwhile, the sectoral people and stakeholders stressed on commercial agriculture as our agriculture is still subsistence one.



About 25 per cent of our land is unused or used in unproductive purposes. This misuse can be stopped, and the land can be used for productive purposes like growing agricultural products and the potential entrepreneurs should grab the chance of agriproduct export. At the same time, government should encourage and support the potential agriproduct exporter to continue their all-out efforts in this sector.



The writer is banker and

freelance contributor

























Agriculture is the single most important sector of our economy. It is the major source of livelihood in the rural areas, where almost 80 per cent of the population live; about 47 per cent of the labour force is employed in agriculture. Although its share is alarmingly declining, agriculture (crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry) accounts for one third of GDP and agricultural products constitute 32 per cent of the total value of exports.The crop sector, in particular food crops (mainly rice and wheat), plays a dominant role and represents about 76 per cent of the value added in agriculture, although the share of non-crop agriculture, particularly livestock and fisheries, has increased steadily in recent years. Rice is the predominant crop, covering 75 per cent of the cropped area and accounting for 70 per cent of the value of crop output.While Bangladesh is a net agricultural importer, it has also been successful in exporting high-value products such as shrimp, sea fish, fruit, vegetables, and processed foods as there is high demand for such items from non-resident Bangladeshis as well as foreigners. We can capitalise on the opportunity to raise export of agricultural products through low production cost, which is made possible by availability of cheap labour. Bangladesh also has a favourable agro-climatic zone, which is ideal for producing many kinds of horticultural and agriproducts.The disclosed data stated that Bangladesh received all-time high earnings from agricultural product exports in the just-passed fiscal year (FY), 2018-19, riding on processed food shipments. Business insiders have lauded this to massive development in 'compliance issues' of the country which put a positive impact on export receipts. The country bagged $909 million, 35 per cent up from that of FY '18, by exporting processed items like vegetable, betel leaf, tea, dry food, tobacco, fruit and foliage.According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), earnings from farm produce in FY '19 are 28 per cent higher than the $711 million target. Dry and other processed food items fetched 77 per cent or $700 million of the total earnings. Bangladesh usually exports more than 700 items, including garments, jute and jute goods, frozen fish, leather and leather goods, pharmaceuticals, plastic, furniture, ceramics, handicrafts, light-engineering products, mainly bicycle, and agricultural products like vegetables and fruits.It is true that the European Union member countries banned the import of six Bangladeshi items in 2014, claiming the presence of unexpected elements in them. Following the ban, Bangladesh took a hard line and started executing rules and regulations properly. It even stopped exporting farmed produce like pointed gourd, teasel gourd and betel leaf to bring checks and balances in the market. The EPB is also working to diversify both products and markets and diversified items continue to grow.Since Bangladesh is an agricultural country, the opportunity is unlimited in tapping the export potentiality due to availability of the raw materials. While a huge amount of crops are being wasted due to lack of processing and supply chain, it can be reduced through establishment of a strong processing industry and export the same.In Bangladesh, post harvest damage is a threat to the sector--which brings woes to the farmers. According to the sectoral people, the post harvesting losses of the sector stood at about Tk 300 billion per annum. Bangladesh has potentials to improve agro-processing, which can raise food growers' income and reduce post harvest losses. While rural economy can be boosted significantly as the people can set up small and medium size enterprises across the country.Food safety and packaging are still a major impediment to further growth of agro-product sector, these could be overcome by adopting latest technologies, which can accelerate this growth momentum further. However, Bangladesh does not have the testing lab facilities for getting recognition to enter into the global market, it is another big challenge to meet the international standard requirement. It takes time and spends a lot of money to get testing certification from other countries. So, the government has to ensure lab testing facilities to the processors.There is huge demand of Bangladeshi good across the globe as price and quality of goods is very attractive to the consumers. Non-tariff barriers are the great challenge for Bangladesh with neighbouring countries such as India and Nepal. There are huge demands of Bangladeshi goods in European countries, especially in the United Kingdom, where there are about 14,000 restaurants, those use Bangladeshi products and consume our foods. Similar Bengali community kitchen markets and restaurants are available in many countries of the world and there is a hefty demand of Bangladeshi agro-products.While Gulf countries are the prime markets as there are huge Bangladeshi expatriates in those countries with huge Muslims inhabitants itself and the market of agro-processing products is increasing very fast both in domestic and export markets. This is because of quality and reasonable prices of goods.However, a good number of chain supermarkets have been set up in major cities and towns of our country considering market demand of the consumers and these markets have a huge number of regular buyers. Most of the shops in these markets are ensuring quality goods, services and charging reasonable market prices and due to this reason, it is expanding rapidly in the suburb areas. It is a big potential market of agro-product.Agriculture is widespread and many people might take to this sector with a modern, business mind. Bangladesh has enormous opportunities in agro-based industries because of several factors. The shifting of domestic demand -- away from food grains and towards high-value agricultural products, including fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, and dairy products is perhaps the singles most important source of agricultural diversification, value addition, and agri-business.The emerging agri-business opportunities invite more investors. The new generation of educated people, with interests in villages and rural areas, can make a difference by engaging in agro-based industry. Crucially, corporate conglomerates can play a vital role in achieving agricultural sustainability. Government has an export incentive policy for non-traditional food and non-food items and the agriproduct exporter can take this lucrative incentive chance.In the agro-processing sector, the value addition is very high as the raw materials are fully from the local sources. So, making the sector strong will help Bangladesh to reduce dependency on few particular sectors and to diversify export goods. But the sector has to concentrate on quality development and exploring new markets--key to increase market share globally. Product diversification can be done by utilizing different crops which are produced abundantly in Bangladesh such as jackfruit, pineapple, banana and guava as these products have surplus production in the country.If the government provides policy supports and testing facility required to for ensures standard to reach the global standard. Bangladesh will be able to reach $1 billion earning mark by 2020. Meanwhile, the sectoral people and stakeholders stressed on commercial agriculture as our agriculture is still subsistence one.About 25 per cent of our land is unused or used in unproductive purposes. This misuse can be stopped, and the land can be used for productive purposes like growing agricultural products and the potential entrepreneurs should grab the chance of agriproduct export. At the same time, government should encourage and support the potential agriproduct exporter to continue their all-out efforts in this sector.The writer is banker andfreelance contributor