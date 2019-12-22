Science, technology fair ends at Bagatipara





Upazila administration organised the fair on Porabaria Model Government Primary School premises.









Earlier on Wednesday, lawmaker of Natore-1 Constituency Shahidul Islam Bakul inaugurated the programme.

Later, a discussion meeting was held with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Debi Pal in the chair.

Among others, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul, Upazila Education Officer Ahad Ali, Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali, Vice President of upazila Awami League Nurul Islam Thandu, Upazila Vice-Chairwoman Khodeza Begum Shapla, and Chhatra League leader Shahidul Islam Mollah spoke in the programme.

