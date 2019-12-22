Sujit uncertain about continuing higher study



Sujit and his family members. photo: observer

He passed SSC examination in Science Group from Naodanga School and College with GPA 4.73 in 2017 and HSC examination in Humanities group from the same institution with GPA 4.83 in 2019.

Taking loan from relatives, he sat for the admission test at Dhaka and Rajshahi universities this year and was selected in the Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Rajshahi University (RU). To enrol at the discipline, he had to loan Tk 8,500 from various sources. His parents are now worried about running his higher study due to their poverty.

Sujit's father Karuna Kanta Roy is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. He runs the auto-rickshaw borrowing it from its owner, and he suffers a lot to maintain his five-member family. He owns only three decimals of land, where he lives with his family in two shabby houses. In this circumstance, it is very difficult for him to run the study cost of Sujit. Besides Sujit, he also has to run the study costs of his another son and a daughter.

Sujit said his classes will start from January 21 next year. He is worried about staying in Rajshahi City and continuing his study with the income of his poor father. He dreams of becoming a university teacher after completing his study, but he is frustrated over his poor condition.

If anyone wants to help Sujit, they can communicate and send money to his mobile as well as bKash number 01750890255.

His father Karuna Kanta Roy prayed to the people of the society to stand beside him and to keep his son's study continuing as no option is left for him.

Associate Professor of Naodanga School and College Abdul Hanif Sarker said Sujit is a very brilliant student. He studied here for free due to the poverty. He also urged the people of the society to stand beside him.

In this connection, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masuma Arefin said the upazila administration will help him continue his study.















