Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:25 PM
Distribution programmes held in two districts

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

Poor people with blankets distributed at South Chorta in Cumilla City on Saturday. photo: observer

Separate programmes distributing warm clothes were held in two districts- Cumilla and Gopalganj, in two days.
CUMILLA: Blankets were distributed among a total of 500 extreme poor people of South Chorta in the city on Saturday.
At the initiative of Khandakar Jahanara-Kasem Foundation, blankets and other winter items were distributed by Abul Alam Khandakar, chairman of the foundation.
 Among others, Managing Director of the charity organisation Kohinur Aktar, Juba League leaders Abul Kashem Khandakar, Ibrahim Hossain, Kawser Hossain and Aslam Uddin Bhuiyan were present at the distribution function held at around 11am.
Chairman said, "The foundation was established on the name of my parents, and it has been distributing winter clothes, food items and cash among the poor since 2014," adding, "It gives me pleasures."
GOPALGANJ: Some 400 blankets were distributed among cold-hit people in different places of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gopalganj Shaida Sulatna distributed the blankets among different orphanages, homeless and poor people in different villages of the upazila.




Additional DC Kazi Shahidul Islam accompanied the DC during the distribution.


