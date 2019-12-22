13 shops, three houses burnt in three districts





ATRAI, NAOGAON: Five shops were gutted in a fire at Chapra Bazar in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Locals said the fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit around 9:30 pm.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, said Atrai Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Nitai Chandra Gosh.

The shop owners, however, estimated the extent of damage caused by the fire at Tk 10 to 12 lakh.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Eight shops were burnt by fire in Lokmanpur Bazar of Bagatipara Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

Many products worth of about Tk 14,00,000 were completely damaged at that time.

Dayarampur Fire Service, locals and eyewitness sources said the fire began at Ujjal Motor Mechanic and Parts in Lokmanpur Bazar first. Later, it was spread over the other shops.

Being informed by locals, a team of Dayarampur Fire Service rushed there, and took the situation under control.

BARISHAL: Three houses were bunt and two others partially damaged by fire in KDC Slum area of the city on Tuesday midnight.

Fire Service Director Faruk Ahmed said, hearing the news, eight units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the flame after one hour.

The fire damaged properties worth about Tk 3 lakh, he also said.

However, the origin of fire could not be ascertained immediately, he added.















A total of 13 shops and three houses were gutted in three districts- Naogaon, Natore and Barishal, recently.ATRAI, NAOGAON: Five shops were gutted in a fire at Chapra Bazar in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Locals said the fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit around 9:30 pm.On information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, said Atrai Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Nitai Chandra Gosh.The shop owners, however, estimated the extent of damage caused by the fire at Tk 10 to 12 lakh.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Eight shops were burnt by fire in Lokmanpur Bazar of Bagatipara Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.Many products worth of about Tk 14,00,000 were completely damaged at that time.Dayarampur Fire Service, locals and eyewitness sources said the fire began at Ujjal Motor Mechanic and Parts in Lokmanpur Bazar first. Later, it was spread over the other shops.Being informed by locals, a team of Dayarampur Fire Service rushed there, and took the situation under control.BARISHAL: Three houses were bunt and two others partially damaged by fire in KDC Slum area of the city on Tuesday midnight.Fire Service Director Faruk Ahmed said, hearing the news, eight units of fire service rushed to the spot and doused the flame after one hour.The fire damaged properties worth about Tk 3 lakh, he also said.However, the origin of fire could not be ascertained immediately, he added.