People suffer from biting cold, dense fog



The photo taken from Panchgachi Village in Sadar Upazila of Kurigram shows a farmer struggling to cultivate his land.

Thousands of poor, ultra poor and rootless people are suffering a lot due to lack of necessary warm clothes.

KISHOREGANJ: Due to extreme cold accompanied by dense fog, people especially low income groups in the district, are suffering for want of warm clothes.

Despite this biting cold, various people including the day-labourers, agricultural labourers and rickshaw-pullers cannot but go out of their houses for maintaining their livelihood.

The worst sufferers are children and elderly people who are now being infected with different cold-related diseases including influenza, pneumonia, asthma and other ailments. Even the domestic animals are also suffering.

On the other hand, as the Boro paddy cultivation season started in the Hoar area, farmers are now finding it difficult to work in the fields.

The income of day labourers and rickshaw-pullers has fallen sharply as they are hardly being able to go outside. In many places, people were found taking warmth by burning straw and other stray materials.

The low income people are crowding to the roadside makeshift shops in the district to buy warm clothes, but they were found to bargain with the sellers since they were asking for higher prices. Woollen sweaters, which were sold at Tk 100 to 200 last year, and now selling at Tk 300.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Motiur Rahman said, "The farmers have started sowing Boro seedlings in the lands, but the cold wave is hampering the work here a bit. There will be no problem if they sow seedlings after 2 to 3 days."

However, the district administration distributed about 13,000 blankets and warm clothes among the cold-hit people of the district. Local people urged the government to sanction more warm clothes for them.

CHUADANGA: Chuadanga Meteorology Office sources said the lowest temperature in the district was recorded at 7.9 and 8.4 degrees Celsius in two days.

District Meteorology Officer Samadul Haque said the temperature may not improve in coming days as another cold wave will hit in the district on December 27 again.

In the morning the total district town is being blanketed with dense fog, and the sun becomes invisible here till 12pm. As a result, the engine and battery-run vehicles of the district are plying on the road to heading their head lights. Few people can go out of home for only urgent need, and the rest is forced to be captured at home here.

Many school, college and office goers are suffering immensely as they are forced to wait for long for vehicles because no vehicular movement is seen some times amid low visibility.

Farmer Din Mohammad of Dinnathpur Village of Sadar Upazila said, "Farmers, especially vegetable growers, are very worried about selling their cultivated products as the vegetable traders does not come in the local market to purchase vegetable, and they apprehended that farmers would have to face losses in such biting cold weather."

Many rickshaw and van pullers are not being able to drive their vehicles, and passed time away idly lack of passengers.

Rickshaw-puller Sukur Ali Mondal of Bonani Para in the town said, "I am not being able to earn to lead my family as I cannot run my vehicle in such a biting cold weather lacking of necessary warm clothes."

Middle class and poor income men and women were crowded in road side second hand markets to purchase worm cloths to save themselves from chilling cold but the price of second hand clothes has increased at Tk 40-50 within a week.

Floating and distressed people in the morning and night are trying to fight with the chilling cold by burning straw, papers and dry leaves to sit beside roads and open sky lack of worm cloths.

On the other hand, children and elderly persons were being attacked with various cold related diseases including pneumonia, bronchitis, diarrhoea, dysentery and jaundice since a week.

Following this, a total of 40 cold-related patients have been admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital till now, said the Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Shamim Kabir. Extra care is being taken of children and the elder people here, he added.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Md Nazrul Islam Sarker said, "The district administration distributed 24,000 worm clothes among the poor and distressed people recently and 20,000 more worm cloths were given demand to the higher authority besides the upazila administration, and various non government and individual efforts are being seen here in this connection. However, we have called upon all affluent people to extend their helping hands to mitigate the suffering of the distressed cold affected people."

RAJSHAHI: Falling temperature since Tuesday has been continuing in the country's northeast districts keeping entire Rajshahi Division in severe wave pressure while Met office in its primary forecast warned of a more-shaking bite of icy breezes by forthcoming January.

Rajshahi is shaking in sheer cold breezes. The sun rise is remaining almost invisible last three days.

Business life and economic activities are experiencing missing of opportunities. In the meantime, weather observations reported further deterioration of the situation - clod stress. All strata of life are in heavy winter bites. Children are becoming of the first prey of the climate menace.

"Severe winter is very likely by January," said Rajshahi Met office Observer Nazrul Islam, adding, "The temperature is falling day by day."

Over three-day's temperature fluctuations, he said, on Thursday Rajshahi's lowest temperature was recorded 9.4 degree Celsius against highest 19.2 degree Celsius.

Temperature dropped on Wednesday to 11:4 degree Celsius. Continuing from Tuesday's 14 degree Celsius against the day's highest 24.4.

Children falling victim of the triggering bite of the harsh weather impact are getting admitted to Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) Hospital for primary treatment. The children are mostly infected with various cold-stressed diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia.

"The impact of the clod stress is mainly on children," said Dr. Shahida Yasmin, associate professor of RMC's Child Department. She said children are getting affected by diarrhoea, pneumonia, clod-cough, bronchitis etc.

A visit to RMC on Thursday found a huge rush of child patients and their admission in about 196 wards. Hospital physicians and helping staffs were seen hurrying.

Dr. Fazlur Rahman Shimun, consultant (children) of Ward-10, said the cold wave is affecting children largely. It started deteriorating three days before. He said, "This ward is for children," adding, "Also mothers are given advises."

Rahima Khatun came from Manikgram in Charghat with her son Labib, who was sick of diarrhoea, and relative Asma Begum from Nawgaon Sadar with her baby sick of pneumonia.

















