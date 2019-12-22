Hindus protest damaging tombs at Kaharol





Some 2,000 agitators joined the human chain, arranged by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad's (BHBCOP) Kaharol Unit at Amtala Mor at around 2pm.

The BHBCOP Dinajpur District Unit President Suni Chakrabarti addressed the programme as chief guest.

Organising Secretary Sanjib Roy, Puja Udjapan Parishad Kaharol Upazila Unit President Rajendra Debnath, General Secretary Sukumar Roy and Publicity Secretary Mohen Chandra Roy, among others, spoke in the programme.

Locals alleged that Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) of Kaharol Ramij Alam went to Hindu's crematory and Kali Temple located in Sahapara Pouza at around 2.30pm on December 8 and vandalised some tombs erected there, creating panic among the people.

Speakers demanded the withdrawal of the AC (land) within 15 days.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Monirul Hasan said court has issued a temporary ban on this land but a section is building fake tombs defying the ban.



















