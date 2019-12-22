

FF Abdul Momin desires state honour on his death

"I joined the Liberation War not for certificates, rather for the sake of the country's independence from the Pakistani occupation forces. After the war, I did not wish to get any advantages including freedom fighter allowance, from the government for my contribution to the war. Now, I am 73 years old. As the death is knocking at my door, I wish to get state honour," said FF Abdul Momin.

Abdul Momin Chowdhury was born in 1947 at Mohammadpur Village under Dholia Union in Feni Sadar Upazila. He is the son of late Maulana Abu Ahmed, an Islamic thinker and author of the book 'Quran Charchay Shahai', and a companion of the owner and Editor of Dainik Azad Maulana Akram Khan.

After studying at local Dhalia High School and Lemua High School, he moved to Azimpur of Dhaka with his family. Later, he matriculated from West End School. He was elected general secretary of Chhatra Union (Menon Group), Azimpur Unit, in 1967. Later, he got involved with farmers'-workers' movement. He led Dhaka Hotel Labour Union in 1968, and Ghat Labour Union and Sweeper Association in 1969. He joined as a sub-editor in the 'Weekly Ganashakti' in 1968. The Editor of 'Weekly Ganashakti' was late Badruddin Omar, a famous writer of the country. At that time, his father Maulana Abu Ahmed was working at Dainik Azad, and later on, at Bangla Academy.

With his friends Badiul Alam (now working for The News Today as City Editor) and Shaheed Asad, and political personality Tofayel Ahmed and others, he was involved in picketing during the 1969 Mass Uprising.

Although Maulana Bhashani was his mentor in politics, he always showed his respect to Awami League.

While asked about his participation in the Liberation War, Abdul Momin said he was 26-year-old in 1971. When the Liberation War started in March, 1971, he joined Sreenagar Camp of India for training in mid-April. Many FFs including Martuza Bhuiyan of Fazilpur and Advocate Gias Uddin Nannu were staying there at that time. Barrister Nurul Afsar and Obayed Boli (later lawmaker) were camp in-charge.

After training, he was sent with several FFs including Professor Badal Dutta to Bangladesh to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces. Then they passed Dhalua Border and reached Basurhat through Senbag and Samirmunshi Kutuberhat. From there, they entered the country by crossing the sluice-gate on the Feni River through Kazirhat and Mangalkandi with the purpose of meeting his parents for the last time and encouraging young people to join the war.

After some days of participating in the war, he along with other FFs went to Chottakhola of India through Panchgasia, Rajapur, Sindurpur and Alkara Field to Ginagazi in mid-August. They took help of the then labour leader of Tongi Ibrahim. After being re-trained from India, they went to the war field again.

Vice-President of Atrai College Babu Badal Dutta and Head Teacher of Mangalkandi High School Shashanka Das Gupta, among others, were also present there at that time. All of them participated in the war under the leadership of K Force Commanding Officer Captain Haider.

In the Liberation War, Abdul Momin had contributed a lot to free the country from the Pakistani occupation.

He said he never received any honour as an FF in the country. He wishes to get at least state honour on his death.

In this connection, former president of Feni Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Motaleb said there are many FFs who fought bravely for the country, but they did not submit any registered forms designed for FFs. The government and the Liberation War Affairs Ministry are now the only authorities who can take any decision on them.

When contacted, Journalist Badiul Alam who is not also listed freedom fighter, said, "Momin and I fought for the country from our love and ideology, not for any recognition and allowance. But, if at the last stage of life, any FF wants to get honoured, state should do something for him."

All FFs should be included in the final list that might be published in the coming year, he added.

It is country's obligation to go to the door of the freedom fighters, who are shy of getting something in exchange of their contribution, and make them honoured, Journalist Alam maintained.

Deputy Commissioner of Feni Md Wahiduzzaman said the FFs are the most important citizens of the country; the present government has taken many steps for them; in this issue, the administration is always following the government rules and regulations.















