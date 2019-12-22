FF remembered in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 21: Late Publisher of Weekly Upakul Samachar and Former Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad freedom fighter (FF) Jamalul Haque Monu was remembered at a discussion meeting in local press club on Tuesday.

FF Noordida Khaled Robi chaired the meeting.

Speakers said Jamalul Haque Monu sacrificed his whole life for the wellbeing of people.

On December 17, 2004, he died of massive cardiac arrest after the victory day celebration.

Among others, Ex-Commander Samir Kumar Das Bacchu, Fazlul Haque Sentu, Ex-Editor of Upakul Samachar Muniruzzaman Nasim Ali, and General Secretary (GS) of local Shilpakala Academy Md Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, GS of District Sports Association Md Golam Mawla Nakib, and GS of Pirojpur Press Club Tanvir Ahmed joined the discussion.

