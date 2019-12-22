Widow Surutunnessa longs for old age allowance





Her husband died 30 years ago. For growing up her daughter Anwara Begum and son Md Faruk, she had to work as servant at other people's houses.

She married off her daughter Anwara 15 years back with the donation from locals. Her day-labourer son Faruk lives with her, and maintains the family somehow.

The aged widow does not get old age allowance or widow allowance. In this connection, she went to local union parishad (UP) chairman and ward members, but she was disappointed.

However, Badarpur UP Chairman Faridul Haque Talukder said, presently, there is no scope to include her name either in the list of old age allowance or widow allowance, but in future her case will be considered.

















