Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:24 PM
35 vying for Barishal Press Club posts

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Dec, 21: A total of 35 candidates are vying under two panels for 16 posts of the Executive Eommittee (EC) of Shaheed A. Rob Serniabad Barishal Press Club. The election will be held on December 24.
The panels are Manab-Zakir and S.M.Iqbal-Murad. But, Mizanur Rahaman has been elected unopposed as join secretary.
For the first time, the executive committee election is going to be held in eventful political manner.
The panel led by SM Iqbal is allegedly supported by Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadik Abdulla.
A total of 82 members will cast their vote to elect 16 executive members.


