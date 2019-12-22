4 businesses fined in two districts





RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a molasses making factory Tk 70,000 while making adulterated molasses by mixing sugar-flour.

The factory owner, Mostafa Hossain, was also arrested in this connection.

The mobile court took place at Sultanpur Village of Bagha Upazila on Wednesday.

It is learned that the upazila administration has made announcement for not producing adulterated molasses. Yet some people are making these by mixing sugar, flour, hydrous, soda, lime, coconut oil, dye with nominal palm juice. They are also selling these in the local markets expecting more profit.

On secret information, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahin Reza along with Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam conducted a drive in Mostafa's factory, and fined the owner at Tk 70,000.

All adulterated molasses were destroyed before public at the same time.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Members of the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive on Wednesday, fined three businesses in Kawkhali Upazila of the district Tk 48,000 for illegally manufacturing food products and selling date-expired products.









DNCRP, Barishal Region Assistant Director Sumi Rani Mitra and Pirojpur District Assistant Director Md Shah Shoaib conducted the drive in the afternoon and fined Mizan Bakery Tk 40,000, Nipa Bakery Tk 6,000 and Bismillah Bakery Tk 2,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.

They also distributed leaflets for creating awareness among the people about the Consumer Rights Protection Act and exchanged views with the traders in Kawkhali Port area.

Among others, Kawkhali PS Sub-Inspector Sarwar Hossen, and members of Armed Police Battalion Barishal-10 were also present during the drive.

