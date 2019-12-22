Govt pond being grabbed at Daulatkhan





The grabbers have allegedly established different structures around the pond.

When visiting the pond on December 10 last, it was found that the grabbers have been engaged in competition to occupy it.

Locals said if the government shows negligence in saving the pond, it will be extinct very soon.

Meanwhile, other government ponds in the municipality are also going under occupation. If the situation continues, the local environment will be endangered, and the government will lose its assets.

According to field sources, the ponds here are playing significant role in extinguishing fire during any incident.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath said he has heard about the matter and will take legal actions.

Municipality Chairman Zakir Hossain Khan said, "I will visit the pond and take necessary measures to recover it from the grabbers."



DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Dec 21: Allegations have been found that local influential persons are grabbing a government pond at No. 3 Ward in Daulatkhan Municipality of the district.The grabbers have allegedly established different structures around the pond.When visiting the pond on December 10 last, it was found that the grabbers have been engaged in competition to occupy it.Locals said if the government shows negligence in saving the pond, it will be extinct very soon.Meanwhile, other government ponds in the municipality are also going under occupation. If the situation continues, the local environment will be endangered, and the government will lose its assets.According to field sources, the ponds here are playing significant role in extinguishing fire during any incident.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath said he has heard about the matter and will take legal actions.Municipality Chairman Zakir Hossain Khan said, "I will visit the pond and take necessary measures to recover it from the grabbers."