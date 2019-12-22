

Farmers urged to expand HYV mustard at larger scale

GAIBANDHA, Dec 21: Agri-experts at a function here on Friday urged the farmers to expand the farming of high-yield variety (HYV) mustard at larger scale to get desired output and earn economic profit against the crop to change their lots.

They made the comments while addressing a field day on mustard demonstration at Farazipara under Kholahati Union of Sadar Upazila.

Sadar Upazila agriculture office arranged the function under Rangpur Division Agriculture and Rural Development project funded by Government of Bangladesh.

Director General (DG) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Krishibid Dr. M. Abdul Muyeed addressed the function as chief guest and Additional Director (AD) of the department, Rangpur region Krishibid Mohammad Ali also spoke at the event as special guest. Deputy Director of the DAE here Krishibid Masudur Rahman presided over the function.

DG of DAE Krishibid Dr. M. Abdul Muyeed, in his speech, said the country's population were seven crore after the Liberation War, but the country extremely faced food crisis at that time.

At present, the country's people stood at 17 crores, but, despite huge population the country was not facing food problem, he also said.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had achieved food security for providing the latest agri-technologies innovated by the agri-scientists side by side with ensuring fertilisers, pesticides and other agri-inputs to the farmers, he added.

The DG also described a number of agri-technologies elaborately to the farmers to boost production of crops including high value Aman and Boro paddy and emphasised synchronized farming of the crops, particularly the paddy one.

The DG inspired the farmers to consume mustard oil which was consumed by the people of the country previously in lieu of soya bean oil.

AD Krishibid Mohammad Ali urged the farmers to turn their one crop land into two crops one, and two crops land into three crops one to build a poverty and hunger free enriched Bangladesh and achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.

DD Krishibid Masudur Rahman, in his speech, thanked the guests and the farmers for participating in the field day function.

A total of 7,200 hectares of land were brought under the mustard farming during the season with the production target of 11,520 tons of mustard, and the farmers were expecting desired output against the crop, the DD concluded. Earlier, DG Dr. M. Abdul Muyeed also participated in the separate functions on farmers' motivational training and group training held at field level of Sadullapur Upazila and Sadar Upazila in the district and inaugurated it as chief guest.

