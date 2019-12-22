Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

MADRID, DEC 21: Barcelona have been fined 1,500 euros ($1,660) and warned the Camp Nou could be closed after beach balls were thrown on to the pitch during this week's Clasico against Real Madrid, the Spanish football federation announced on Friday.
Inflatable balls were tossed on to the field Wednesday in a politically charged fixture which originally had to be postponed due to violent demonstrations across Catalonia.
The match, which finished goalless, was held up for 90 seconds as Barca made a substitution in the 55th minute due to the objects on the field.
After the game 10 people were arrested and more than 60 injured in clashes between Catalan separatists and police outside the ground.
Some 3,000 police
officers and private security agents had been deployed for the match amid calls for separatists to protest
outside Camp Nou during the fixture.     -AFP


