Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:24 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Sports

Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break

Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break

ABU DHABI, DEC 21: Rafael Nadal has a shorter than usual offseason this year but he believes he can work it to his advantage as he looks to carry his Davis Cup-winning form into 2020.  
The world No.1 led Spain to the Davis Cup title just over three weeks ago then went on a short break before beginning his preparations for the new season.
On Friday, Nadal picked up right where he left off as he surprised himself by putting together a devastating 6-1, 6-3 performance against Russian world No.17 Karen Khachanov in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.
"That was a good masterclass. Rafa needs to tell me how much I need to pay him," Khachanov joked after the match.
Nadal feels it was a victory that proved he can keep up his momentum from his strong finish to the 2019 season well into the new year.
"I was a little bit surprised the way that I played. I have been playing well at the end of the season. And it was just 15 days ago, a little bit more that I was winning the Davis Cup with Spain with the rest of the guys, so things went quick," Nadal told reporters in the UAE capital on Friday.
"And at some point it's negative that we didn't have a lot of time (between seasons) but on the other hand I finished playing well and that helps to keep going playing well."
Nadal's reward is a Saturday showdown with ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 earlier in the day.
The 21-year-old Tsitsipas, ranked No.6 in the world, told the press ahead of the action in Abu Dhabi that one his main goals for 2020 is to end the year among the top three, which means he would need to squeeze out one of the current 'Big Three' of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer.
"It's good that he has a good ambition," Nadal said of the young Greek.
"It's important to have clear goals, and then you have to do it, and it's something difficult because being in the top three is not easy. There are a lot of players that will fight to be in the higher positions of the ranking, but of course he had a great season and he will fight for important things."
Djokovic also sees great potential in Tsitsipas, who has already claimed two wins over the Serbian world No.2 in four career meetings.
"Definitely he's got the game, he's got a really good approach, I think, to tennis, he's very professional, very determined, he's got all the elements he needs in order to reach that," said Djokovic. "So now of course it's a big task for anybody really to be top three in the year. It means you have to be playing consistently well throughout the entire season, really not having any too many fallbacks, or God forbid injuries.
"But he's definitely matured a lot and results are proving that."
Djokovic was not discouraged by his loss to Tsitsipas on Friday and is certain he has time to hit his best level ahead of next month's Australian Open, where he hopes to win a record-extending eighth title.




"The offseason wasn't that long and I just recently started playing tennis, but for the level that I kind of thought I'd be on, this is positive," Djokovic said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I have to earn new deal', insists Guardiola
Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelotti at Everton
Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident
Arteta will be 'ruthless' to build winning mentality at Arsenal
Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup
Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break
Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub
Du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft