Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Sports

Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said that he is not bothered by the Indian Premier League (IPL) snub, even though he got the assurance that the franchisees may take him this time around.
It was the 13th consecutive time that Mushfiqur didn't get any IPL team despite putting his name into the auction of the world's most glittering tournament.
Mushfiqur was one of two Bangladeshi players, other being pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who were put under the hammer for the 13th IPL in Kolkata on December 19 but both remained unsold.
While Mustafizur's form didn't give any hope for him, the unsold status of Mushfiqur surprised a few as the player was earlier requested by the IPL authority to keep his name in the auction list because a franchise had showed interest in him.
He also has been in superb form in the shortest format of the cricket, leading Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India in Delhi before playing a some match winning knocks in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
"Things like this either happen or they don't, it doesn't bother me too much. I had some hope but it didn't happen," Mushfiqur said in Chattogram today.
"Life moves on," he said, adding that his full concentration is to play well in the ongoing BBPL> "The BPL [Bangladesh Premier League] is going on right now. I only want to concentrate on BPL right now,' he said.
Mushfiqur revealed that he did not want to give his name in the auction but only changed his mind after being approached.
"To be honest, I didn't want to send my name at first. Because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there. But when they sent the request, I thought there may be some chance this time,' said Mushfiqur.
He however said that the name of the franchise who requested to put his name in the list was still unknown to him.
"I don't know a lot about it. I got to know from [media] about which franchises might be interested. I don't know anything other than that,' Mushfiqur concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I have to earn new deal', insists Guardiola
Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelotti at Everton
Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident
Arteta will be 'ruthless' to build winning mentality at Arsenal
Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup
Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break
Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub
Du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft