Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub





It was the 13th consecutive time that Mushfiqur didn't get any IPL team despite putting his name into the auction of the world's most glittering tournament.

Mushfiqur was one of two Bangladeshi players, other being pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who were put under the hammer for the 13th IPL in Kolkata on December 19 but both remained unsold.

While Mustafizur's form didn't give any hope for him, the unsold status of Mushfiqur surprised a few as the player was earlier requested by the IPL authority to keep his name in the auction list because a franchise had showed interest in him.

He also has been in superb form in the shortest format of the cricket, leading Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India in Delhi before playing a some match winning knocks in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

"Things like this either happen or they don't, it doesn't bother me too much. I had some hope but it didn't happen," Mushfiqur said in Chattogram today.

"Life moves on," he said, adding that his full concentration is to play well in the ongoing BBPL> "The BPL [Bangladesh Premier League] is going on right now. I only want to concentrate on BPL right now,' he said.

Mushfiqur revealed that he did not want to give his name in the auction but only changed his mind after being approached.

"To be honest, I didn't want to send my name at first. Because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there. But when they sent the request, I thought there may be some chance this time,' said Mushfiqur.

He however said that the name of the franchise who requested to put his name in the list was still unknown to him.

"I don't know a lot about it. I got to know from [media] about which franchises might be interested. I don't know anything other than that,' Mushfiqur concluded. -BSS





















