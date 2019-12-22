Du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll





"There were a lot of challenges," said Du Plessis during the second full day of training before the first Test against England starting at Centurion on Thursday.

Controversies involving officials culminated in demands for the board of Cricket South Africa to resign, the suspension of the chief executive and the appointment of a new cricket-focused leadership.

Du Plessis said that although he had tried to keep the players separate from off-field issues, he personally had to get involved.

Reports have emerged of administrative issues affecting the players during a poor Cricket World Cup campaign in England earlier this year, which was followed by a disastrous tour of India, where South Africa lost all three Tests by wide margins. -AFP















