Sunday, 22 December, 2019
Akbar Ali captains young Tigers

Boys to fly on Jan 3

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced 15-man Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team on Saturday ahead of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa between January 17 and February 9.
Bangladesh kept faith on the squad that lost three times only amongst 22 appearances this year. They were runners-up of the tri-angular series engaging with India and England followed by the Under-19 Asia Cup. They swept cleanly their Sri Lanka counterparts at home and New Zealand boys receiving Kiwis hospitality.
Akbar Ali as expected named the captain while Tawhid Hridoy will be acting as his deputy.
Young Tigers will depart home on January 9 for Potchefstroom and will play couple of warn-up matches on January 7 and 9 at NWU Cricket grounds (Senwes Park), the 1st one against Afghanistan U-19 team and 2nd one against Potchefstroom U-19 lads. They will take on Australia on January 13 at Tuks Oval, Pretoria and New Zealand on January 15 at St John's, Johannesburg in two more practice matches.
Akbar and Co. are going to play in Group-C of the tournament, where they will meet with Zimbabwe, Scotland and Pakistan on January 18, 21 and 24 respectively. The play offs will commence on January 28 with the quarter finals. Semi-finals will be held on February 4 and 6. The final is scheduled to take place on February 9.

Bangladesh Under-19 Squad:
Akbar Ali (Captain), Tawhid Hridoy (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tanim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad  
Stand by: Amite Hasan, SM Meherob Hasan, Ashraful Islam Siam, Minhazur Rahman Mohanna, Rubel Mia, Asadullah Hill Galib.  


