Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Sports

India's new selectors to have a three-year tenure

Chief selector MSK Prasad  satisfied with his innings

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
BIPIN DANI

India's new selectors will have a tenure of three years, it is learnt here. According to the sources, the selection panel will be chosen by the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which is to be announced soon.
India's present selectors will continue till the series against West Indies is over, with the 3rd ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.   
The first team for the new selectors may be for the home series against visiting Sri Lanka (three T-20Is) in new year.  
The present selection committee chairman MSK Prasad is satisfied with the job his team has done during the period.  
Speaking exclusively over telephone, he said, "Absolutely, I am satisfied. I am very happy that we could build teams that can win both at home and away across all formats. We won ODI series in SA, NZ, Australia and a Test series in Australia. Of course we would been happy had the results matched to the performance our boys have exhibited in the Test series in SA and England. Overall it's a satisfying tenure so far".
MSK Prasad, who himself was a wicket keeper believes that the job of a stumper is not easy.
"I know that keeper's job is not an easy one. Especially in a country like India if a new WK comes in, he is immediately compared to MSD which is a high pressure thing. A new WK enters into the team to fill in a legends show is not at all easy. That is why my advise to the young and aspiring WKs is to concentrate on their strengths and give their best shots rather than proving to match the legend".
"It's purely in the hands of MSD", the chief selector said when asked about Dhoni's future with the Indian team.
Prasad was candid in his reply when asked about the controversy involving Ambati Rayudu and Farokh Engineer.
"We as selection committee know that our job is a basket full more criticism and less appreciation. When you realise this and focus on the job at hand then I don't think any sort of comments can hurt us. I believe that criticism should always be constructive which will be well received in its right sense", he concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I have to earn new deal', insists Guardiola
Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelotti at Everton
Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident
Arteta will be 'ruthless' to build winning mentality at Arsenal
Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup
Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break
Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub
Du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft