India's new selectors to have a three-year tenure





India's present selectors will continue till the series against West Indies is over, with the 3rd ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

The first team for the new selectors may be for the home series against visiting Sri Lanka (three T-20Is) in new year.

The present selection committee chairman MSK Prasad is satisfied with the job his team has done during the period.

Speaking exclusively over telephone, he said, "Absolutely, I am satisfied. I am very happy that we could build teams that can win both at home and away across all formats. We won ODI series in SA, NZ, Australia and a Test series in Australia. Of course we would been happy had the results matched to the performance our boys have exhibited in the Test series in SA and England. Overall it's a satisfying tenure so far".

MSK Prasad, who himself was a wicket keeper believes that the job of a stumper is not easy.

"I know that keeper's job is not an easy one. Especially in a country like India if a new WK comes in, he is immediately compared to MSD which is a high pressure thing. A new WK enters into the team to fill in a legends show is not at all easy. That is why my advise to the young and aspiring WKs is to concentrate on their strengths and give their best shots rather than proving to match the legend".

"It's purely in the hands of MSD", the chief selector said when asked about Dhoni's future with the Indian team.

Prasad was candid in his reply when asked about the controversy involving Ambati Rayudu and Farokh Engineer.

"We as selection committee know that our job is a basket full more criticism and less appreciation. When you realise this and focus on the job at hand then I don't think any sort of comments can hurt us. I believe that criticism should always be constructive which will be well received in its right sense", he concluded.

















